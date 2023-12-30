Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issued By Zacks Research

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SON opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

