Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Issued By Northland Capmk

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PWR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

