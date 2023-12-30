Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Lifted by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RLI by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

