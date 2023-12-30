Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Reduced by Analyst

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

