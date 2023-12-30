Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $442.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.