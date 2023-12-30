Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Analysis

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.14 -$804.80 million ($5.06) -0.40 DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.48 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -141.12

DigitalOcean has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -35.70% -10.18% -0.27% DigitalOcean -3.73% -16.09% 1.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Rackspace Technology and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 3 2 0 2.00 DigitalOcean 1 4 6 0 2.45

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.88%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $34.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.