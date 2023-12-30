Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,814 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $192.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.