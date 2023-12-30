Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %

O opened at $57.43 on Friday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

