Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 154,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,473,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,434,075 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,406.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $484,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,194,406.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,429 shares of company stock worth $2,814,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.