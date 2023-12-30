Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

