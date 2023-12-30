Reviewing CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -0.42% 1.11% 0.36% WalkMe -25.42% -93.27% -14.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 2 34 0 2.94 WalkMe 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CrowdStrike and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus price target of $223.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdStrike and WalkMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.85 billion 21.53 -$183.24 million ($0.06) -4,255.33 WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($0.77) -13.86

WalkMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats WalkMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.