Reviewing Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & ATS (NYSE:ATS)

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ATS and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATS 5.48% 18.09% 6.66% Ekso Bionics -89.28% -76.01% -42.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of ATS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATS $1.95 billion 2.18 $96.40 million $1.23 35.02 Ekso Bionics $12.91 million 2.76 -$15.08 million ($1.12) -2.23

This table compares ATS and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ATS and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATS presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.00%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than ATS.

Summary

ATS beats Ekso Bionics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therap, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; and Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

