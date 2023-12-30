Reviewing NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.13 billion 1.22 -$8.27 million ($0.18) -32.11 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NewLake Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 2 4 1 1 2.13 NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Uniti Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -2.95% N/A -0.68% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uniti Group beats NewLake Capital Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

