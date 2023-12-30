Reviewing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phreesia and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $34.31, indicating a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $337.88 million 3.81 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -8.64 Top KingWin $3.12 million 8.32 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Phreesia and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

