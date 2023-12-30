Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.