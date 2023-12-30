Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SGA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.40.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Saga Communications
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
