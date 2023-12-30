Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

About Saga Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Saga Communications by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Saga Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

