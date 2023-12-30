SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $154.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $160.35.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

