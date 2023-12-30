SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNESFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($45.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.27 on Friday. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 226.34% and a negative net margin of 679.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNESFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

