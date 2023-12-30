SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,930 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 377.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $3,024,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,532,083.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,820 shares of company stock worth $58,506,129 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

