SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 43,252 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,997,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 373.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 614,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $29.60 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

