SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,872 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 437.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4 %

FIX opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.28 and a 1-year high of $211.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.