SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NJR opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

