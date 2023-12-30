SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,958 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

