SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 50,141 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 782.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 624.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

