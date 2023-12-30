SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $8,311,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

MANH opened at $215.32 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $230.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.44. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

