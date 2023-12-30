SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MGA opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MGA. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

