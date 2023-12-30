SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.29 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

