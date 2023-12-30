SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 33,724 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after buying an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 42.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,946. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.