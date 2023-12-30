SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,185 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

