SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 813 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Chemed by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Chemed stock opened at $585.26 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $596.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

