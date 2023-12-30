SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.99 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

