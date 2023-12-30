SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 149,945 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

