SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 52,672 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,672 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

