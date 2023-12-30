SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 79,267 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

UGI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

