SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

