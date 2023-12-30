SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $312.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

