SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.