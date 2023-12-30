SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 62.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

