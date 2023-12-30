SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

