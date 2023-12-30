SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

