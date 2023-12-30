SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Kennametal worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.79 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.