SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

