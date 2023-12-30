SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $186.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

