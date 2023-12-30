SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1,313.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $26.97 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.