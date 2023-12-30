SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 751.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $38,639,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $190.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.57. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

