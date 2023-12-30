SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,946,810.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,942 shares in the company, valued at $100,946,810.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,522 shares of company stock valued at $66,767,151. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.86 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

