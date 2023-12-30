SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.33% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

