SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

