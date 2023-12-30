SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.80 Million in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

