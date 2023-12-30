SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.87 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.0% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Down 0.6 %

AGCO stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $109.81 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.